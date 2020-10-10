Local supporters hold Rosary Rally for Our Lady of Fatima and America

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A small group with a large message voiced their concerns in Agawam Saturday about challenges facing the nation.

The faithful unveiled their banner symbolizing their Rosary Rally, one of thousands of events happening all across the country.

Participants said these Rosary Rallies are meant to call attention to America’s problems including chaos, social injustice as well as immorality.

22News spoke with one organizer who pointed out the Rosary Rally falls on a very significant date.

“This is the day, the 103rd anniversary of the miracle of the Sun, Our Lady of Fatima, October 13th, 1917,” organizer Jackie Guiel explained.

Participants estimate there were more than 20,000 Rosary Rallies taking place Saturday throughout the United States to bring peace to America.