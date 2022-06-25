(WWLP) – The United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling on Friday.

Sparking outrage across the country among advocates for abortion right and setting the stage for a shift in abortion laws throughout the nation.

Governor Charlie Baker affirmed on Friday that Massachusetts would remain a safe haven for those seeking access to reproductive health services.



The governor signed an executive order that prohibits any Executive Department agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into a person or entity for receiving or delivering reproductive health service that are legal in Massachusetts.



22News spoke with the president of Springfield’s city council about this national controversy.



“You know certainly in Massachusetts we are going to continue to stand up and protect the right to choose and we are also going to continue to provide refuge and resources to individuals in other states who are now being persecuted,” said Councilor Jesse Lederman.

Local faith leaders are also expressing concern for the overturned decision. The Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts told 22News he’s concerned how certain marginalized communities will be impacted.