SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Supreme Judicial Court has ruled in favor of the Springfield City Council and against Mayor Domenic Sarno in a lawsuit over how the police department is managed.

The council has been trying to restructure the department’s leadership with a five-person civilian commission to run the department, rather than a single police commissioner appointed by the mayor. Under their plan, the commission would have the power to hire, fire, and discipline police officers. A police chief would run the department’s day-to-day operations.

Sarno had argued that the city’s charter gave only the mayor the power to determine how the department is managed. However, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday morning that the City Council does have the authority to reorganize the police department. This affirms a ruling almost a year ago by a Hampden Superior Court judge.

Springfield has not had a civilian police commission since 2005.

