SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments on a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and Committee for Public Counsel Services against the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

The lawsuit seeks a state investigation into allegations of systemic violence, false reporting, and other alleged misconduct by the Springfield Police Department, according to the ACLU.

In a news release sent to 22News from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Massachusetts, the lawsuit will attempt to address issues of transparency regarding exculpatory evidence in criminal cases prosecuted by the Hampden DA’s office and Springfield Police Department (SPD). Exculpatory evidence is evidence that could be favorable to a defendant in a criminal trial.

It also seeks the disclosure of misconduct to all defendants whose cases may have included police officers who were identified as having engaged in misconduct.

They want the state to investigate the SPD and DA’s office on behalf of public defenders, bar advocates, defense lawyers, and criminal defendants whose cases have been negatively impacted by the misconduct outlined in a 2020 U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) report.

In April 2021, the ACLU of Massachusetts, along with the Committee for Public Counsel Services (CPCS) and law firm Goulston & Storrs, filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Judicial Court to hold that the state must investigate allegations of systemic Springfield police violence, false reporting, and misconduct, and to ensure that the Hampden County DA properly discloses that misconduct as exculpatory evidence in criminal cases.

The lawsuit was initiated after the report by the DOJ found many instances of misconduct at the SPD including excessive force, theft, and accountability issues.

According to the ACLU, no state entity has investigated the SPD even after the DOJ reported findings, despite rulings from courts supporting investigations of misconduct by government employees involved in criminal cases as members of prosecution teams.

The organization also alleges that by October 2020, the SPD had compiled hundreds of pages of documents as well as an “internal memo” concerning the DOJ report. The documents were not disclosed to criminal defendants until the summer of 2021 after the lawsuit was filed, and the “internal memo” remains secret.