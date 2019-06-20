Surface repairs on Putts Bridge in Ludlow Thursday

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – MassDOT will perform wearing surface repairs on the Putts Bridge in Ludlow Thursday.

The Town of Ludlow posted a release from MassDOT on their Facebook, that the repairs are weather permitting and could change, but was planned to start Wednesday and go until Thursday between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

In a news release sent to 22News, only one lane will be available for alternating traffic across the bridge during the night time work.

All lanes will be open during the day.

MassDOT says the tentative schedule is to mill the concrete paved surface on both northbound and southbound sides of the bridge on Wednesday and possibly part of the night on Thursday.

Palmer paving will pave the bridge the remainder of Thursday night.

