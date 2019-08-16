Surveillance video shows car break-in suspects in Longmeadow

Breaking News
LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Over the past few weeks, the Longmeadow Police Department have been investigating numerous car break-ins and stolen vehicles in the area.

According to Longmeadow Police, a surveillance video showed suspects, believed to be from the Hartford area, exiting a stolen vehicle in front of a driveway on Wheelmeadow Lane around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the suspects began opening unlocked car doors in the driveway and noticed one of the unlocked cars had keys left inside of it.

Police are advising residents to lock their car doors because they say most of the recent cases have involved unlocked car doors.

Longmeadow Police and surrounding police departments are still investigating the incident.

