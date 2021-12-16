Survey: City of Springfield asking for input on former MCDI property

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Demolition is finished on a neighborhood eyesore in Springfield’s Mason Square district.

The mayor’s office announced Thursday they’re looking to the public now for input on what to do with the former MCDI property on Wilbraham Avenue. You can voice your opinion in this survey.

A fire, suspected to be arson, destroyed the Massachusetts Career Development Institute five years ago. It took firefighters over 40 hours to extinguish the fire that destroyed more than half of the building. The city only recently got permission to demo the property.

Credit: Springfield Mayor’s Office

Credit: Springfield Mayor’s Office

“I am happy to report that the much anticipated demolition of this blighted property, which has been an eyesore for our Old Hill and Upper Hill neighborhoods is now complete. I want to thank the residents, businesses and the neighborhood councils for their patience as our dedicated city team worked tirelessly with the court to get ownership of this property transferred to the city. This property had been tied up in court for years due to a host of complicated issues ranging from questions about the previous owners existing only on paper to delinquent taxes and numerous building and code violations. The demolition wasn’t cheap but it was the right thing to do for our residents.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The city is encouraging people who live nearby to fill out a survey of how they’d like to see the property developed.

Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan stated, “We are pleased that the demolition of this dangerous and blighted building has been completed and now we seek to build on our partnerships with the Upper Hill and Old Hill neighborhoods to re-purpose this site into something positive for the neighborhood.”

Director of Disaster Recovery Tina Quagliato Sullivan said, “This was a long and complicated demolition, but at the beginning of this process we agreed that we would work in tandem with the Upper Hill and Old Hill neighborhoods and ensure the City kept residents informed and listened to their input. We continue to deliver on that promise and look forward to a re-use of the site that we can all be proud of.”

Demolition of the building cost a total of $2,554,587.