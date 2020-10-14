Survey conducted on MGM Springfield’s community impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has been open for just over two years now, 22News found out how the casino has impacted the local economy and community.

Researchers with the group Social and Economic Impacts of Gambling in Massachusetts (SEIGMA), which is based at UMass Amherst, presented the findings of a newly released survey of MGM Springfield guests and employees.

This survey found that the casino created about 6,000 jobs for the local economy, and paid more than $350,000,000 in income for workers in its first year. According to research analyst Andrew Hall, the majority of workers live in the Pioneer Valley.

“This is important because MGM Springfield has agreements with the host and surrounding communities about goals to hire a certain percentage of of its workforce from Springfield and the surrounding region.”

This survey was conducted during the casino’s first year of operation, so the four month closure caused by the pandemic was not factored in. But, analysts said that 50 percent of entertainment and hospitality jobs were lost throughout the state when shut downs began.