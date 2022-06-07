WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not only gas prices that are going up, grocery bills are also increasing.

A new survey released Monday from the Greater Boston Food Bank found that just over one-third of adults in the state are hungry, that’s 1.8 million people.

Locally, the Westfield Food Pantry is working to help get people the food they need. They offer many services from shopping for free groceries at the pantry, to meal delivery, to a mobile soup kitchen.

The Pantry’s Executive Director Amanda Hart told 22News the community need is great right now, “Our numbers are sharply increasing. I think it’s a combination of factors – inflation, the cost of gas, and the safety net from the pandemic has ended. So new clients and former clients are coming back.”

Westfield Food Pantry also helps provide food to families in need within the Westfield Public School district.