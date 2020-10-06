SURVEY: Should the gym at the High School of Science and Technology be named in honor of the late Kamari “Coach” Williams?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Schools School Committee is looking for the public’s input on naming a high school gym in honor of their head coach who passed away in April.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News, the late Coach Kamari Williams served as Head Coach of the men’s varsity basketball team at the High School of Science and Technology from 2014 until his death in April of 2020.

Williams was also an adjustment counselor at Springfield High School and was formally a math teacher at the High School of Science and Technology.

High School of Science and Technology Principal Kevin Lalime thanked the School Committee for taking on the initiative. “There’s nothing we want more as a school community, than to ensure that the legacy of Coach Williams lives on forever in our building and for our students and staff,” said Lalime. “He was a dedicated coach, strong role model and an all-around amazing person. We would consider it an honor and a privilege.”

Do you think the gym should or should not be named in honor of Kamari Williams? Fill out the survey by October 15 provided by the School Committee at www.springfieldpublicschools.com.