CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person believed to have stolen a credit card from a vehicle.

According to Chicopee Police, the person in the photo is suspected of breaking and entering in to a vehicle. The suspect allegedly stole a credit card inside and then later used the card to make purchases. The person was seen driving a 2007-2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac at the location of the theft and the store.

If you have can identify this person, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740 and reference the case number 22-1197-OF.