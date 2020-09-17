Suspect arrested in connection with deadly weekend shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Spring Street in Springfield this past weekend.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said the murder suspect from Saturday’s shooting on Spring Street was arrested in Chicopee following an investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday.

Springfield officers were called to the 100 block of Spring St. around 10:30 a.m. that Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers arrived to find a man shot, he was pronounced dead on site.

The victim’s name has not been released. Police say further information about the murder suspect will be provided on Thursday.