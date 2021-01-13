Suspect arrested in connection with January 2020 homicide in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect wanted for the murder of a 21-year-old man one year ago in Holyoke was arrested Tuesday.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, detectives with the Massachusetts State Police and Holyoke Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Diaz of Holyoke and charged with the murder of 21-year-old Raecquese Wright of Springfield.

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, a Holyoke Police Officer heard gunshots while on patrol in the area of 131 Sargeant Street. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to Holyoke Hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as Raecquese Wright.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni commented, “When people chose violence and a life is taken, investigators never quit until those responsible are brought to justice. I thank and commend the investigators from the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to my office for their constant commitment and hard work over a year to build a case and make an arrest. Their work helped a family deal with its loss and made the streets of Holyoke safer.”

Detectives from the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder Unit immediately initiated a homicide investigation.

This is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.