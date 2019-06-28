Suspect arrested in Longmeadow after day-long manhunt

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police have located and arrested the suspect they had been searching for since Thursday morning.

Officers located the man around 10:00 Tuesday night, at the Pride gas station in Longmeadow.

Ryan Christopher Duncan of Pompano Beach, Florida is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and multiple other charges.

Police originally thought Duncan was driving a stolen vehicle, but they later learned he was authorized to operate the vehicle.

Duncan was seen running through backyards of homes on Englewood Road and Allen Road in Longmeadow on Thursday morning.

Police spent hours searching the area with helicopters and police dogs.