Watch Live
11AM: Hampden DA public safety operation news conference

Suspect arrested in Longmeadow after day-long manhunt

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police have located and arrested the suspect they had been searching for since Thursday morning.

Officers located the man around 10:00 Tuesday night, at the Pride gas station in Longmeadow.

Ryan Christopher Duncan of Pompano Beach, Florida is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and multiple other charges.

Police originally thought Duncan was driving a stolen vehicle, but they later learned he was authorized to operate the vehicle.

Duncan was seen running through backyards of homes on Englewood Road and Allen Road in Longmeadow on Thursday morning.

Police spent hours searching the area with helicopters and police dogs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks