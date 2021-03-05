Suspected crystal meth trafficker among two men arrested in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and State Police arrested two men in Holyoke Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the manufacturing and sale of crystal methamphetamine in the area.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, investigators arrested 49-year-old Mark Cameron and 45-year-old Jose Rodriguez, both of Holyoke, after executing a search warrant at Cameron’s residence on West Glen Street.

For months, a State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) and the Holyoke Police Department have been investigating the suspected trafficking of crystal meth in the Holyoke area by Cameron.

“[Meth], a highly-addictive drug, remains relatively uncommon in New England,” Procopio said.

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

After searching Cameron’s residence, investigators seized 76 grams of crystal meth, 13 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of crack-cocaine, various illicit prescription drugs, and $2,000 in cash.

Instructions on manufacturing meth was also found inside the home, Procopio added.

Cameron was charged with trafficking in meth over 36 grams, trafficking in fentanyl over 10 grams, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of prescription pills with intent to distribute, and possession of prescription pills.

Rodriguez, who is also a resident at that address, was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of prescription pills.