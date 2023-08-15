WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in larceny and credit card fraud.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, two people in the photos shown below were involved in a larceny and credit card fraud at a business on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield last Saturday.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

If you can identify them or have any information, contact West Springfield Police Detective Hebert at 413-263-3210 extension 222 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone) and can remain anonymous.