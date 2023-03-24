HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspicious package was found in the area of Main and James Street in Holyoke Thursday night.

The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to the area of Main and James Street for a suspicious package around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Holyoke Fire Department. The neighboring residents in the area were evacuated for safety until it could be determined what was in the package.

With the help of the Massachusetts State Police, it was determined that the package was safe. All residents were allowed back into their homes after midnight.