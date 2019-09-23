Suspicious package found outside building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspicious package was found outside a building in Springfield Monday morning.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 8:04 a.m., firefighters were called to 1550 Main Street for a report of a suspicious package found outside a building by a maintenance worker.

Captain Tetreault said Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad were then called to the area.

The package was described to be a cardboard box.

The Arson and Bomb Squad determined the package was not a viable threat and there was no immediate threat to the public.

