SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Investigators from the Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad are looking into a suspicious package in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.

Just before 6:30 A.M., the Springfield Fire Department tweeted that investigators have been called to 612 Carew Street. That is near the corner of Carew and Liberty Streets.

