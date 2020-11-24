‘Suspicious’ Rutland death ruled homicide, victim from Massachusetts identified

Hampden County

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Following an autopsy, Vermont State Police have identified the body found in Rutland on Sunday night as Jonathon Houghton, 35, of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Monday’s autopsy, performed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, determined that the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso. The manner of death is homicide.

Police say they believe this to be an isolated incident that does not represent a threat to the general public.

If you or someone you know has any information about this ongoing investigation, contact state police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Or, you can submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes