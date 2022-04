SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person had to be freed by firefighters, following a single-vehicle crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield early Friday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the driver crashed into a tree near 800 Wilbraham Road in the city’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.

After being extricated from the vehicle, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, and is expected to survive.

Wilbraham Road is fully open to traffic in the area.