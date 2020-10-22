SUV crashes into Tolli’s Pizzeria in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after an SUV drove into a pizzeria on Southwick Street in Agawam, causing extensive damage to the building.

The Agawam Police Department has not released any information about the crash, but photos sent into our newsroom through our ReportIt feature by a viewer shows the entrance of Tolli’s Pizzeria, located at 4 Southwick Street in Feeding Hills, badly damaged.

Photo: ReportIt

You can also see several police officers in the area assisting as well as an Agawam Fire Department ambulance. It is currently unknown if anyone was seriously hurt or how many people were in the car when it drove into the building.

A tow truck can also be seen in another photo preparing to tow the vehicle away.

22News has reached out to the Agawam Police Department for more information.

We’ll bring you an update when we learn more.