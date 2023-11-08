WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is about to get a whole lot sweeter! The popular ‘Crumbl Cookies’ will be opening for business this week in West Springfield.

Ahead of its grand opening this Friday, 22News was able to get a sneak peek of the new business at the Riverdale Shops.

We spoke with Aaron Lawrie, one of the owners there, who tell us they are happy to call West Springfield their new home, and are proud to be providing over 65 career opportunities to residents. And get your sweet tooth ready, because during the grand opening week, Crumbl’s menu will consist of six of over 250 weekly rotating flavors, including Milk Chocolate Chip.

Lawrie told 22News, “Each week we only have 6 cookies on the menu but they change every week and the general public doesn’t know what the cookies are until Sunday night at 8pm, when we drop the new videos of what the new cookies are going to be and you get to find out what you get to enjoy each week.”

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Crumbl Cookies Thursday at 10 a.m. for the business’s soft launch.