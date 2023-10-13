WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- …Ready for it? If you know a Swiftie, you’ll know ‘all too well’ that they’ll be at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie, which is finally showing in our area.

It was all ‘Lavender Haze’ and no ‘Bad Blood’ Friday evening as local Swifties gathered at the Cinemark Theaters in West Springfield.

The Eras Tour, now on the silver screen, is a ‘Wildest dream’ for the many Swifties who did not see the show live in concert. And as they made their ‘friendship bracelets’ some Swifties telling us, seeing this movie makes them feel like ‘the lucky one.’

Julia Royce, a Swiftie from Monson, telling 22News, “I’ve loved Taylor for so long and I am just so excited to see it in person.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie earned more than $100 million worldwide, in advanced ticket sales, making it the best opening ever for a concert film. It is also projected to be the highest grossing movie of the year.