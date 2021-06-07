Swimmers avoid dangerous water areas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are on the lookout earlier than normal this year for illegal swimming.

During this heatwave, swimmers decided to play it safe. They avoided taking chances at this Red Bridge Road location on the Chicopee River in Wilbraham, where drownings have happened over the years.

People are discouraged from entering the river, with signs everywhere.

A passerby told 22News, he was under the impression this controversial section of the river is only used for fishing and boating, not swimming.