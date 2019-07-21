Swimmers need to be on the lookout when swimming in the Connecticut River

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – A group of Marines and Marine recruits rescued a man in the Connecticut River Saturday afternoon.

The situation could have ended very differently and serves as a reminder of how dangerous swimming in the river can be.

22News went to the South Hadley Fire Department to find out what swimmers should be on the lookout for before swimming in the Connecticut River.

Lt. Scott Walsh on the South Hadley Fire Department told 22News, “Always in the Connecticut River you have to be careful of the current, which way it is going and strength and whatnot. We haven’t had a whole lot of rain lately so it’s not super strong right now but, you always have to be careful of the branches, trees, and floating objects. Anything like that in the water.”

If you are planning on going out onto the water make sure you tell someone what your plan is. Tell them how long you plan to be out on the water and where you are going to go exactly in case of an emergency.

One local resident has been around the Connecticut River his whole life and he said you need to always be on the lookout when swimming.

Mike Glista told 22News, “You have to have eyes on both sides of your head because there are boats all over the place like you say they are coming up behind you in front of you.”

It’s also important to remember that the river’s current is constantly changing. The current and depth of the water can change daily depending on the weather and other conditions.