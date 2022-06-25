SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gun violence has taken a toll on communities across the nation. On Saturday, the Springfield community took a stand.

Faith groups gathered in partnership with a Connecticut-based non-profit, ‘Swords to Plowshares Northeast.’ The group turns surrendered gun barrels into gardening tools.

Doug Fisher the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts told 22News, “What’s great about this today is that it’s a real change. It really takes a gun and turns it into a farming implement but it’s also symbolic of the changes we need to make.”

Those fighting for change used to heat and metal working tools to reshape the gun barrels.

The frequency of school shootings has been hitting close to home for the community, and some have come out to try and make a meaningful change.

Lainey Hurlburt of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts said, “Where those senseless murders of innocent children just tear my heart out. I have grandchildren and they are the joy of my life. I needed to be here. I just wanted to take part.”

On Saturday President Joe Biden signed a new bipartisan gun bill into law. Local leaders say it’s a start, but more needs to be done to protect communities like Springfield.

“You know I think it’s a good start. President Biden himself said it doesn’t contain nearly all the things that he wants to do,” Fisher continued.

Councilor Jesse Lederman the President of Springfield City Council expressed, “I think that until we see these weapons of war having more stringent purchasing requirements in other states, similar to what we have in Massachusetts, we are going to see these weapons come into our communities.”

The bill provides grants to states for “red flag” laws and enhances background checks to include juvenile records.