SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission (SWSC) has issued a notification about elevated levels for the disinfection byproducts (DBPs) haloacetic acids (HAA5) and total trihalomethanes (TTHM) in drinking water.

In a news release sent to 22News, the SWSC said that the results of samples taken on March 3 at eight locations found that the system had exceeded the standard or maximum contaminant level (MCL) established by drinking water regulations for haloacetic acids (HAA5) at 8 sample locations and for total trihalomethanes (TTHM) at 4 sample locations.

The SWCS assures customers that this is not an immediate health hazard and can continue to drink and use water without issue. If it had been a health emergency, customers would be notified within 24 hours of testing results.

Customers with questions can contact the Commission by calling 413-310-3501, or by emailing info@waterandsewer.org. More information can be found on the SWSC website.