WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique event that combines a horse show and the symphony is slated for this Friday at the Big E fairgrounds.

The Symphony of Horses is celebrating 40 years. Some 30 world-class horses and ponies will perform with the 35-piece Best of Boston Orchestra. The horses will perform 20 different arrangements, ranging from Classical to Rock, Pop, and Broadway.

“You know the horse show is pretty traditional. The symphony is just an amazing event. You’ll feel like you’ve gone to Boston, to the theatre, but horses are coming on stage,” said Bob Funkhouser of the Show Committee.

Tickets range from $20 to $50 dollars. Symphony of Horses is happening this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Eastern States Exposition’s Coliseum in West Springfield.