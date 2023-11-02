HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of education officials and business leaders from across the state were in Holyoke Thursday morning for the 2023 Condition of Education symposium.

Right now many students are still recovering from pandemic learning loss, and educators are trying their best re- engage students. They are looking for alternative ways to make students excited to learn again and to make sure that students are on a path to success.

22News spoke with Chad d’Entremont, the executive Director of the Rennie Center for Education Research & Policy to find out how they plan to tackle this issue head on in schools. “Today business leaders and school leaders are talking collaboratively of how to create new programs where students receive real world out of school-time learning experiences that excite them about their education and put them on a pathway to success.”

Thursday, they put a local focus on findings of the Rennie Center’s Condition of Education in the Commonwealth report and brought together members of the business and education communities to advance student learning and achievement.