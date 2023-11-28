SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a heartfelt initiative, the Springfield Thunderbirds, through the T-Birds Charitable Foundation, announced a significant donation of $10,650 to aid those affected by the tragic events in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25.

Expressing solidarity with their New England neighbors, Thunderbirds players, ahead of their games on November 3 and November 4, donned warmup jerseys featuring the emblem of the Maine Mariners. The gesture aimed to show support and compassion in the aftermath of the shooting incident that claimed 18 lives.

Maine Mariners President & Governor Adam Goldberg expressed gratitude, stating, “Thank you to the AHL, the Thunderbirds organization, and to the Springfield fans for being so selfless and compassionate. Seeing the Thunderbirds hit the ice with Mariners jerseys was such a heartwarming gesture in itself, but for the organization to be able to raise so much for the Lewiston community really is remarkable.”

The jerseys worn during the warmups became part of an online auction, contributing to the fundraising efforts. Additionally, the T-Birds’ 50-50 raffle proceeds from the Nov. 3-4 weekend were included in the donation to the Maine Community Fund’s Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “We are deeply moved by our community and our fans’ support in stepping up for a cause far greater than hockey. Nothing can replace the cost of innocent lives, but we hope this gesture allows the families a chance to see that all of New England is in their corner. We continue to send our deepest sympathies and best wishes to the victims’ families and friends.”

The T-Birds Foundation’s commitment to community support goes beyond the rink, showcasing the power of sports to unite and uplift in times of adversity.