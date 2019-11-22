T-Mobile donation to expand mobile hotspots at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – STCC has received a gift from T-Mobile to help expand its “mobile hotspot lending” program.

The gift will allow the STCC library to more-than-double the total number of mobile hotspots lent to students.

Students can borrow mobile hotspots which are small boxes with a cell phone data plan and take them anywhere to access internet for studying.

One STCC student told 22News, the program will be beneficial for the school.

Francesca Caramante said, “I have friends who don’t have WiFi…for them to not have to go to the library or Starbucks, waste money doing that, they can feel comfortable grabbing something from their school and use it at home.”

STCC started lending students mobile hotspots in 2017. T-Mobile’s donation is worth nearly $9,000 and will boost the number of mobile hotspots from 20 to 45.