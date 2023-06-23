CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local veterans celebrated in Chicopee Friday, Table and Vine raising more than $10,000 dollars to help support the local VFW.

The liquor store has been raising funds over the course of the last few months, in partnership with Yeungling Brewery. They’ve run the ‘Lagers for Heroes’ program multiple times over last few years, but today’s celebration featured one of the largest sums of money they’ve given to local veterans in recent history.

All those funds, come right from caring customers, “And actually I had a really funny story, one day I was behind a customer in line, I was just about to leave, and Kelly asked the man, ‘did you want to donate to the lagers for heroes program?’ And he said, ‘yeah put 50 dollars in.’ We’re seeing real generosity out of our customers It really blows your mind how they embrace the program,” one customer said.

Members of the VFW Post 3236 got a taste of that Generosity Friday, handed a check for more than $13,000 dollars.