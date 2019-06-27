Table & Vine teams up with Yuengling to donate nearly $900 to the VFW Foundation

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Table & Vine and the beer company Yuengling teamed up to give back to veterans.

For every case of Yuengling beer sold, Table & Vine donated $1 to the Massachusetts VFW foundation. Table & Vine gave the VFW a check for $871, which is over $100 more than last year.

The fundraiser was part of Yuengling’s Lagers for Heroes initiative. It’s a national platform that raises money for veterans across the country.

Yuengling and Table & Vine partnered to raise money for the Massachusetts VFW foundation.

Table & Vine told 22News why this is so important to them.

“Yuengling approached us with this program I guess they had some success with it in the past and we were quick to jump on it. It matches what we try to do with Table and Vine and Big Y as a company,” said Christian D’Amour, Senior Manager of Table & Vine.

This was the 2nd year Yuengling and Table & Vine teamed up.