SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center is hosting a Taco & Margarita Festival on Saturday.

The ticketed event features “world-class” tacos and margaritas from local vendors, a local DJ, shopping, live professional wrestling, and more. The following vendors are serving food throughout the festival:

Aurea’s Cakepops

Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ

Casa Del Sol Cantina

Jackalope Restaurant

Juguitos

Macho Taco

Novelty Foods

OTR (On The Rocks)

Randys Wooster Street Pizza Shop

Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop

Temazcal Dedham

West Side Bar & Grill

Tickets to the festival are $10 each which does not include food and drinks. There are two timed events scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. VIP tickets are $45 each which includes entry into the event an hour early, two margaritas, and an exclusive t-shirt.