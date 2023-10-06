SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center is hosting a Taco & Margarita Festival on Saturday.

The ticketed event features “world-class” tacos and margaritas from local vendors, a local DJ, shopping, live professional wrestling, and more. The following vendors are serving food throughout the festival:

  • Aurea’s Cakepops
  • Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ
  • Casa Del Sol Cantina
  • Jackalope Restaurant
  • Juguitos
  • Macho Taco
  • Novelty Foods
  • OTR (On The Rocks)
  • Randys Wooster Street Pizza Shop
  • Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop
  • Temazcal Dedham
  • West Side Bar & Grill

Tickets to the festival are $10 each which does not include food and drinks. There are two timed events scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. VIP tickets are $45 each which includes entry into the event an hour early, two margaritas, and an exclusive t-shirt.

