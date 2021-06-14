Tag sale event hosted by Springfield Rescue Mission on June 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Rescue Mission has announced that they will host a “Tagless Tag Sale” event on June 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 10 Mill Street.

The event is free, open to the public, and items such as clothing, shoes, hygiene items, miscellaneous household items, and others will be available for free.

“The SRM is looking to bless the Greater Springfield Community with the love and provisions that God has supplied during the past year of COVID having placed restrictions on our Give-A-Way Center hours of operation to the public,” said Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director of SRM.

Anyone who would like to attend the event should bring a bag to carry the items. Parking will also be available as first come first serve.

Hot Dogs, popcorn, and refreshments will be served and since it will be outdoors in case of rain or inclement weather, the event will be canceled.