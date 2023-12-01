SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Happening Friday in Springfield, Dress For Success will help women purchase quality clothing at a big discount.

The annual Dress For Success tag sale began at 9 a.m. Friday at 45 Lyman Street, directly across from Union Station. The goal of this event is to empower women to achieve economic independence.

The tag sale runs Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and then on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25 or a larger bag for $45. All proceeds go toward supporting programs and services such as work-readiness education, interview training, mentoring, and digital literacy coaching. Dress For Success offers these programs at no cost to women and non-binary people looking for employment.