WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Animal Control and Shelter will be having a tag sale on Saturday.

According to the Westfield Animal Shelter, the tag sale will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The sale will consist of general household items, pet toys, tools, and more.

The tag sale is being held to help benefit the medical needs of the animals at the Westfield Animal Shelter.

This sale will be taking place on Saturday rain or shine at 178 Apremont Way in Westfield.