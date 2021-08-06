Tailors in high demand for weddings this season

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of us can report upheavals that the coronavirus pandemic has caused in our lives. One of the most unusual is in impact COVID-19 has had delaying weddings.

It is creating a back up for the people who design and alter wedding gowns.

Nicole Zorek of Westfield works 60 to 70 hours a week playing catch up as a wedding dress designer and alternation specialist. She’s working on a gown for the groom’s mother for a wedding later this month. She and others in the same line of work have been inundated with weddings originally scheduled during the height of the pandemic.

Nicole told 22News she hardly has time to catch her breath. “Not for awhile. I know all of my brides and a lot of my brides, they’ll have 2022 wedding.”

The pandemic has had such a profound impact on wedding cancellations during the year that some couple have now agreed to exchange vows on a Wednesday or a Thursday, unheard of during normal times.