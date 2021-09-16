Taino restaurant holds ribbon cutting in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lunchtime came with a ribbon-cutting Thursday at a new restaurant featuring Latin and American cuisine in Holyoke.

The owners, Carlos and his wife Millie, are glad to finally serve customers in Holyoke, but the process of getting there was months in the making. It’s called Taino. The owners stating that this has been a work in progress since they got the keys in April.

Taking on a reno project to get this place ready. Now the tables are sanitized, the food is in the trays, and this family-run business is ready to serve the community.

Carlos Garcia, co-owner of Taina told 22News, “People come in and feel like this is family. This is where I want to be. I want to come to this place. They’re very nice. They’re very welcoming so this is our main goal.”

The ribbon-cutting featured members of the state Senate, welcoming this new life to South Street in Holyoke.