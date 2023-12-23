Santa will be taking last-minute wishes before he packs his sleigh for his annual journey

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t told Santa what you want for Christmas yet, you have one more chance at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield.

Children and their parents will be able to get a selfie with Santa and share any last-minute wishes with him, according to a news release from Rocky’s Ace Hardware. Rocky understands the pressures during the final days leading up to Christmas and wanted to offer the opportunity for the community to enjoy some Christmas cheer while checking the final items off their shopping lists.

Rocky’s is also having a Christmas Wish List Sale, which ends on December 24, where Ace Rewards members receive 25% off any regularly priced item under $50 or $12.50 off anything over $50. Shoppers can also save 50% off all Christmas décor, and get a free $10 Rocky’s Gift Card with the purchase of a $50 Rocky’s gift card.

Kids will be able to meet Santa at the Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Liberty Street in Springfield from 1:00- 5:00 p.m.

Rocky’s will be closed on Christmas Day but will reopen on the 26th.