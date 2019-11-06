Take a Veteran to School Day connects students with those who served the country

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six hundred students at the Roberta Doering Middle School in Agawam heard from Springfield area veterans who served in wars dating back six decades.

For nearly an hour, students in more than a dozen classrooms listened intently and asked questions of the men who had served their country back in the 1950s and ’60s.

Korean War veteran Eugene Murphy and Vietnam veteran Bob Rendrick were impressed with the way the students understood what they told them, and the interest they showed.

“The simplicity and the sincerity of their hearts and their interest about veterans,” was what impressed Murphy most.

Rendrick, a 25 year Navy veteran told 22News he loved “seeing their faces as they asked their questions. The questions that they asked, they’re all good questions and thought-provoking.”

It’s been 15 years since this Agawam middle school first participated in Take a Veteran to School Day. Sixth-grader Maddie Balzano came away with an understanding of what it takes to defend your country during wartime.

“Whether you’re scared or not you’re doing it because you love your country,” she explained. “Because you want to help the people back home.”

Generational barriers crumbled as aging soldiers and sailors came together with children in a special give-and-take that happens once a year during the week leading up to Veterans Day.