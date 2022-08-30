GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Walking the spiral path of beautiful sunflowers to wind down summer. Open daily, the Red Fire Farms in Granby offers a beautiful sunflower path through their farm.

It’s perfect for exploring, summer selfies, or just enjoying some late-summertime sunshine.

“I think interest around the farm has increased the past season. People are starting to socialize and get out more so it’s just a really nice thing to do,” said Stephanie Kennedy, Manager of Red Fire Farm. “I enjoy it. I love sunflowers, it’s nice in the morning when all the sunflowers are turned toward the sun and ready to greet the day.”

Visitors are welcome during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and admission is only $6. Visitors older then 65 or under 5 will receive free entry and you are encouraged to bring hiking boots as the path can become bumpy in some spots.