Take extra precautions to prevent tick-borne illnesses this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials in nearby states are urging residents to take extra precautions this summer to prevent contact with ticks that can cause tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease.

Ticks are small and can be easy to miss. They can latch themselves onto your pet or onto hard-to-see and reach areas on the human body like the head or back. Ticks are more prevalent in tall grass and wooded areas.

22News spoke with Springfield resident Erica Koumas who says she often has to check her dog for ticks.

“Once we get him into the car he’s in the back seat we are lifting him up because if it is on him it could get to us and we don’t want that either,” said Koumas.

If you plan to go to areas where there may be ticks, make sure to dress in long sleeves and pants.

Make sure to tuck your pant legs into socks, especially if you will be walking or hiking in tall grass or wooded areas.

If you suspect a tick bite, seek medical attention as soon as possible.