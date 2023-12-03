SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at TS Mobile Accessories in Springfield on Sunday to take pictures with the community.

According to the City of Springfield, the public is invited to bring their children to TS Mobile Accessories to meet and take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the TS Mobile Accessories on Allen Street in Springfield at 2:00 p.m.

TS Mobile Accessories specializes in automobile customization and convenience, including custom car wraps, remote starters, navigation systems, backup cameras, auto lighting, and more, according to their website.