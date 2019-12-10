Take proper actions before melting snow floods your basement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain and mild temperatures are melting the snow and water runoffs ending up in basements across western Massachusetts.

Snowmelt is one of the most common causes of basement flooding. As a homeowner, you need to be proactive to keep water out of your home.

A flooded basement can cost you thousands of dollars, but that’s only part of it. It ruins your personal belongings, while at the same time creating a health and safety hazard. The fluctuating weather is causing many residents to come home to flood basements.

Warm temperatures and all the rain is causing the snow to melt, and homeowners are finding their basements flooded as a result of this. Residents in low lying areas are most at risk, but there are steps to take to keep your basement dry.

Clearing away all the snow and ice near your home will go a long way to prevent flooding.

“Trying to clear the snow around the surrounding part of your structure if possible, get it off your deck, the steps, and if it’s possible to get it out if it’s built up around the foundation itself,” said Bill Sweeney, owner of Mr. Home.

Sweeney told 22News they’ve been all over western Massachusetts this week pumping water out of basements. If your basement floods, once you deal with the water, quickly dry out the floors and walls to prevent mold from forming.

You also want to make sure your pipes are insulated, to protect them from freezing and breaking in frigid weather.