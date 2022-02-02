Tama Lang at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee is the recipient of the 2022 School Counselor of the Year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some special recognition for an elementary school counselor, who has gone above and beyond to help students at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee.

Tama Lang is the recipient of the 2022 School Counselor of the Year award given out by the Massachusetts School Counselor Association. She was called to the school’s cafetorium Wednesday morning to “assist a student” but what was really waiting for her was a surprise school assembly.

Lang told 22News, she was shocked to see so many people gathered there just for her. “Overwhelmed and honored, very very honored. 20 years in Chicopee, I love this district but, today was a big surprise.”

Lang will represent Massachusetts in Washington, D.C. at the National School Counselor of the Year gala in February of 2023 where she will compete with teachers from across the country.