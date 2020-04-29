Tanker cars derailed at West Springfield rail yard

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy equipment has been called in to help right two tanker cars that derailed at the CSX rail yard off Memorial Avenue in West Springfield early Wednesday morning.

West Springfield Fire Chief William Flaherty told 22News the two cars derailed shortly after midnight. One of the cars was carrying methanol, while the other was carrying butyl hydrolide. There was no spillage or leakage of either chemical, Flaherty said, though the district hazardous materials team has been called-in as a precaution, and firefighters have been standing by.

The methanol from the car that contained it will be transferred into another car, and will then be shipped to the vendor in Springfield that had been its intended destination. The other car will remain on the track after it is righted.