TAP Sports Bar at MGM Springfield closing Friday until further notice

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular sports bar inside MGM Springfield will close until further notice, resorts officials announced Thursday night.

In a tweet, MGM Springfield said TAP Sports Bar will close Friday, no reopening date was provided.

“Please continue to check back, as our hours of operation for our Food & Beverage outlets will be adjusted to reflect demand and adjusted property hours.”

Officials did not say the reason as to why they are closing the sports bar.

Also, on Thursday, MGM Springfield said they will close at 9:30 p.m., effective Friday, November 6, in accordance with the new state order announced earlier this week.

MGM Springfield’s new operating hours will be 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. each day beginning Saturday.

