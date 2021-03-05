TAP Sports Bar reopens at MGM Springfield

Courtesy of MGM Resorts International

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has reopened the TAP Sports Bar beginning Friday at 4:00 p.m.

On Monday, restaurants in Massachusetts were open without capacity limits now that the state has moved into Phase 3, Step 2 of the reopening plan. Restaurants will still be required to maintain six-feet for social distancing, and still be limited to six people per table, and tables can only be occupied for 90 minutes.

Below are the dining options available on March 5:

TAP Sports Bar: Friday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Chandler Steakhouse: Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

South End Market:

Bill’s Diner: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Wicked Noodles: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Gelato & Espresso: Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Jack’s Lobster Shack: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The MGM Casino returned to 24-hour operation at the end of January.